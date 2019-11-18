Netizens are praising Suhana's acting skills and comparing her to her superstar father

Suhana Khan makes her acting debut Image Credit: YouTube

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan’s new short film is out and people are calling her a “born star”.

The short film that is 10 minutes long was shared on YouTube by its director, Theodore Gimeno.

The director wrote: “Incredibly happy to finally release The Grey Part of Blue. I am blessed to have worked alongside the most amazing and talented set of people, throughout what has been the most incredible journey. What a year, and what an experience. I want to say thank you to all of you for the continued support, and now for watching and sharing your feelings on the short film. All of it, thank you, it means the world.”

Suhana plays the role of Sandy, a youngster who is looking forward to introducing her boyfriend to her parents.

The film is based on the two characters, she and Robin Gonella, driving to a hotel and realising their relationship might be coming to an end.

A user on YouTube, Vrushti Ninama commented: “The expression and the innocence in their eyes took my heart away. Suhana has make it extraordinary. Theodore Gimeno, so nicely directed. The story of young college going couple. OMG can't stop myself from praising this.”

Another user on the video-sharing platform who seemed to be a Shah Rukh Khan fan, Love SRK, posted: “I wish Suhana a great welcome into the world of films and entertainment. I hope she can go far and make a fantastic career like her father SRK [Shah Rukh Khan] did. All the best!”

The film’s release was also talked about on Twitter.

One user, @Amiraanwar_, wrote: “Her first film and she was so talented like her father. #SuhanaKhan #TheGrayPartOfBlue”