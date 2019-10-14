The actor also met with Jean-Claude Van Damme in Riyadh

Shah Rukh Khan met with two of his idols at a special forum in Saudi Arabia: Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.

Khan, who attended the Joy Forum on Sunday at Riyadh, shared a picture with Hong Kong action hero Chan and Belgian actor Van Damme, on his Instagram page.

“Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa,” he captioned the snap.

Khan also met ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa at the star-studded event.

Other than this, the actor revealed the trailer of his appearance in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman.

Shah Rukh Khan with David Letterman. Image Credit: IANS

He will be appearing as Letterman’s next guest on his popular Netflix talk show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.