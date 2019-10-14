Shah Rukh Khan met with two of his idols at a special forum in Saudi Arabia: Jackie Chan and Jean-Claude Van Damme.
Khan, who attended the Joy Forum on Sunday at Riyadh, shared a picture with Hong Kong action hero Chan and Belgian actor Van Damme, on his Instagram page.
“Khan, Damme, Chan at the #JoyForum19. The joys all mine as I got to meet my heroes. @jcvd @jackiechan @joyforumksa,” he captioned the snap.
Khan also met ‘Aquaman’ actor Jason Momoa at the star-studded event.
Other than this, the actor revealed the trailer of his appearance in a special episode with popular American TV host David Letterman.
He will be appearing as Letterman’s next guest on his popular Netflix talk show ‘My Next Guest Needs No Introduction’.
The actor was last seen in the film ‘Zero’ alongside Anushka Sharma. Since then, he has not announced any new projects.