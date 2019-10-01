The actor is pairing up with Divya Khosla Kumar for the upcoming film

Returning next Gandhi Jayanti, October 2nd 2020 - #SatyamevaJayate2 @divyakhoslakumar @milapzaveri @nikkhiladvani

‘Satyameva Jayate’, a high-octane vigilante action drama film, which hit the screens last year, is returning for a second installment.

John Abraham, who played a vigilante who goes on a corrupt-cop-killing spree in the original, said: “I genuinely enjoyed the story and telling of the original film. I could tell it was a story that the audience will find engaging. With ‘SMJ2’, the aim, once again, is to entertain the audience with a story that’s relevant in today’s times.”

Khosla Kumar, who returns to acting after directing two movies, said: “I didn’t want to act in a film just for the sake of it. For me, what mattered was the story and the role, and I got the right opportunity with this film.”

The movie, to be directed by Zaveri and produced by T-Series and Emmay Entertainment and Motion Pictures, willbegin production soon.

“’Satyameva Jayate 2’ is twice the action, emotion, power, patriotism and punch. Led by John Abraham back as a crusader for justice and with Divya Khosla Kumar joining the franchise, I hope next Gandhi Jayanti we provide the audiences with a powerful entertainer that also gives a strong message against corruption,” said diretcor Milap Zaveri.

Nikkhil Advani of Emmay Entertainment believes the sequel will be an even bigger entertainer. He said: “John and Milap make for a formidable team and we are happy to push the envelope with a project that’s not only for the audiences to enjoy but is socially relevant as well.”