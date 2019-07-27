Designer duo Falguni (R) and Shane Peacock (2L) react during the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 in partnership with HT in New Delhi on July 26, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan marked another first after her movie debut as he walked the ramp for the first time at the FDCI India Couture Week (ICW) 2019 on Friday. Her rumoured boyfriend, actor Kartik Aryan, and brother Ebrahim Ali Khan were among the audience.

Khan was the showstopper for designers Falguni and Shane, who showcased their annual couture collection.

“This was the first time I walked on the ramp, and I would be a massive liar if I say I wasn’t nervous. I was actually extremely nervous. But I had a lot of fun also,” Khan said.

The ‘Simba’ actress wore an ivory trailing lehenga with a buckle that was densely embroidered with resham threads and embellished with sequins, and a matching full-sleeve blouse. She completed her look with glossy make-up and beachy hair waves.

Falguni and Shane Peacock showcased a collection titled Bonjour Ajmer, which was an ode to the pink city of Jaipur. The collection was dominated by ivories, beige, white and golden shades.

Cinderella gowns and lehengas with long trains were the highlights of the show. Zardozi and appliqué was intricately used in the lehengas. For blouses and cocktail wear, the designers used sheer and net materials. There were heavily embellished saris with Swarovski work. Mirror work was also prominently used in the collection.

Spanish vanilla, lavender fog, smoke green, pewter, ballet pink, prism silver, scallop shell, gold and midnight blues were also included in the colour palette.

