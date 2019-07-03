As yet untitled movie is set to release in February 2020

Image Credit: Supplied

The principal shoot of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali’s next film starring Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda wrapped up on Monday.

The shoot lasted 66 days. It began on March 4 in Delhi and then moved to Udaipur, Mumbai and culminated in the valleys of Himachal Pradesh.

Khan announced the shoot wrap with a photograph in which she has posed with Aaryan.

She wrote: “It’s a wrap! 66 days and a million memories. Thank you Imtiaz Ali for making my dream come true. I truly appreciate your warmth, patience and consideration with me every single day. Being on your set has been a privilege that I will always cherish and already miss.

“Thank you Kartik for instantly making me comfortable with you, for selflessly giving and for consistently looking out for me. From coffees about you to chais with you, I wish we could do it all over again. I’m going to miss you more than you know and more than I can admit.”

The as yet untitled film is set to release in February 2020.