Sanjay Gupta Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta says he is excited, anxious and nervous to begin shooting for his film ‘Mumbai Saga’.

Gupta on Tuesday took to Twitter where he called the film an ambitious and adventurous journey.

“It’s 5.30 in the morning and I’m having my cup of tea. In less than two hours I’ll be taking my first shot. I’m excited, anxious, nervous... a bit of all actually as I embark on this very ambitious and adventurous journey called ‘Mumbai Saga’,” he tweeted.

‘Mumbai Saga’ is a gangster drama set in the 80s and 90s. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.