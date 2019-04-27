Actress says she gained weight and lost some hair after giving birth to her first child

Parenthood comes with its ups and downs. Actress Sameera Reddy, who is expecting her second baby, says her first pregnancy left her feeling torn between the reality and the pressure to portray an “unreal life” as a celebrity.

Reddy, whose last big screen outing was in 2012 with the film ‘Tezz’, married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She delivered her first child, a son, in 2015.

“I got pregnant in just a couple of months after my marriage. The game plan was to have the pregnancy and bounce back and [get] in the limelight again. But I have never experienced anything like that... It was just the opposite,” she said. “It was the worst case scenario of what I could’ve imagined in terms of my body and the way I fell apart as a person because the pregnancy was very tough for me.”

Last month, Reddy gave trolls a befitting reply saying that everyone cannot be like actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who quickly returned to her svelte figure post pregnancy.

This time around, Reddy has embraced how “she has a bump and a bit of weight that will come on”.

“I will not look glamorous all the time. But I wanted to come out and say ‘hey! It’s okay to be like this’,” she said.

Recounting the experience of her first pregnancy, she said: “I had placenta previa, which had me on bed rest for almost four to five months after the pregnancy. I just started putting on weight and falling into some kind of place in my head because it went from shows, award functions and a glamorous lifestyle to just not being able to handle what pregnancy was doing to me.”

She became a recluse and she says in hindsight it was a “cowardly act”.

“There is so much pressure upon us as actors or people in the public eye to portray we have this unreal life. I was also buying into it and trying to provide to it as an actor. I was also trying to keep up with that and say, ‘hey! Look at I am so perfect’. [But] I was the poster girl of what a pregnancy shouldn’t be,” she added.

After delivering her son, Reddy said she touched 102kg.

“From being that ‘sexy Sam’, I went to this. I put on 32kg and couldn’t recognise myself. I was a complete mess,” added the actress, who has featured in films like ‘Race’, ‘No Entry’ and ‘Taxi Number 9211’.

Being ridiculed took a toll on her mental health.

“I would leave the house and they said, ‘Is this Sameera Reddy? What happened to her?’ That pushed me into a further hole.”

Reddy said there came a point she couldn’t bear the scrutiny.

“Everyone knew I was feeling depressed, but I was a good mother. To top it all, I got this auto [immune] ailment called alopecia areata, which made me lose patches of my hair after almost six months of giving birth. But it did not have anything to do with my pregnancy.”

All of this combined led her to have a meltdown.