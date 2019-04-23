Image Credit: Supplied

From former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s speech at Independence to the impact of the Partition of India in 1947 on families, the trailer of Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bharat’, which was unveiled on April 22, gives a glimpse of India’s history in the superstar’s style.

After Khan’s last two films — ‘Race 3’ and ‘Tubelight’ — couldn’t impress the audience, the trailer of ‘Bharat’ has been mostly received well by netizens.

The three-minute-long video shows different shades of Khan’s life journey. The first part of the trailer showcases Khan’s life as a dare-devil stuntman. Actress Disha Patani is seen performing acrobatic stunts in the video as well.

The second part of the trailer portrays a different side of Khan, who is searching for a job and how he meets actress Katrina Kaif and falls in love with her.

This is followed by Khan’s serious avatar. He is seen volunteering with people in locating missing immigrants from across the border and fulfilling the promise made by him to his father (portrayed by Jackie Shroff) during the partition in 1947.