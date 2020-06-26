Bollywood composer-singer Sajid Khan says losing his brother Wajid Khan was like losing a piece of his heart.
“This time has been extremely hard for us. Wajid was one of the most generous and kind individuals. One thing we will always remember is his laugh; his attitude towards life and the art is what gave soul to the music we made,” Sajid said.
“It’s like losing a piece of my heart but like I’ve said before, my brother is a legend and legends don’t die,” Sajid added.
Earlier this month, Wajid, of popular composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42.
He will be seen posthumously in the music reality show MX Player’s ‘Times Of Music’, creating music with his brother.