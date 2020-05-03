tab--Saif-Ali-Khan-with-Taimur-at-the-airport-(2)-1555834887953
Mumbai: Actor Saif Ali Khan with his son Taimur Ali Khan Image Credit: IANS
Taking scissors in his hand, actor Saif Ali Khan turned a hairstylist for his little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan on Saturday.

The adorable detail was shared by Khan’s star wife Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to Instagram to share a picture of the father-son duo.

In the picture, the ever-stylish actor is seen dressed in comfortable white-coloured kurta-pyjama and sporting a salt and pepper beard.

While Khan is seen standing and trimming his son’s hair, Taimur is seen sitting obediently as his father gives him a haircut.

Kapoor Khan posted the picture featuring her husband and son with a caption, “Haircut anyone?”

The star couple is currently staying indoors in their Mumbai house along with their son Taimur as India extends its coronavirus lockdown to May 17.

