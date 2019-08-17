Actor has completely transformed himself for the role

Actor Saif Ali Khan seen at Bandra on May 25, 2019. Image Credit: IANS

The teaser of Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming film ‘Laal Kaptaan’ was unveiled on the actor’s 49th birthday on August 16.

Sharing a glimpse of the teaser, producer Aanand L. Rai took to Twitter and wrote: “Red has never looked better! Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan.”

With a red mark on his forehead and dark kohl-rimmed eyes, his hair tied in a bun and face smeared with ash, Khan has completely transformed himself for the role.

‘Laal Kaptaan’ is directed by ‘NH10’ maker Navdeep Singh, and is scheduled to release on October 11. The film has been postponed from its original release date of September 6.

Khan is back as police officer Sartaj Singh in the second season of ‘Sacred Games’ and will soon be seen in the romantic comedy ‘Jawaani Jaaneman’.

Celebrating his 49th birthday, the actor is currently in London spending time with wife Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur.

Wishing her father a happy birthday, actress Sara Ali Khan penned a post for him.