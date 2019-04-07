Actress will star in the sequel to her father’s movie ‘Love Aaj Kal’

Mumbai: Actors Saif Ali Khan with daughter Sara Ali Khan arrive at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's wedding reception at Grand Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Dec 1, 2018. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Sara Ali Khan will follow in her father Saif Ali Khan’s footsteps as she stars in the sequel to his 2009 romantic comedy ‘Love Aaj Kal’.

“It’s a lovely movie and I’m very excited in particular that Sara is working with [director] Imtiaz Ali,” Said said. “I wish both the young stars — Sara and Kartik Aaryan — the best.”

There were reports that Saif will play the role of Aaryan’s father in the sequel.

“I’d honestly want to play every role provided it’s interesting enough and if the time permitted it. Though Imtiaz was very kind to offer me a part in the sequel of ‘Love Aaj Kal’, I haven’t signed the film contrary to the rumours,” he clarified.

‘Love Aaj Kal’ also featured Deepika Padukone and Rishi Kapoor in key roles.

‘Love Aaj Kal 2’ is scheduled to hit screens next year.