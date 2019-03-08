The actor is seeking treatment in the US for an undisclosed illness

Image Credit:

Rishi Kapoor has denied any plans to return to India this month.

There has been a buzz about the ailing actor’s return to India after his treatment in the US.

According to reports, Kapoor is said to have communicated to a friend that he is likely to return to India by March end. However, on being contacted in the US, the veteran actor has denied any plans to return to India in the near future.

According to sources, the actor has responded well to the treatment. But the healing process is taking time.

The source close to the Kapoor family further said: “Rishi is homesick and very eager to return home. They have a wedding to plan (son Ranbir Kapoor is reportedly set to marry Alia Bhatt). And he’s counting the days.