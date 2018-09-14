Rhea Chakraborty has opted out of Satellite Shankar, starring Sooraj Pancholi, owing to date issues. She was rumoured to play a journalist in the film, according to a press release.

“Rhea and I were in talks regarding the film but due to her date issues, she couldn’t be part of the film. She is a talented actor and I look forward to working with her in future,” co-producer Murad Khetani said in a statement.

Chakraborty has seen success with Mere Dad Ki Maruti. She also featured Bank Chor and Dobaraa. Her next release is Mahesh Bhatt-produced Jalebi.