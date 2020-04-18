Mumbai: Actress Raveena Tandon at filmmaker Goldie Behl's birthday bash in Mumbai on Jan 25, 2020. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actress Raveena Tandon has slammed former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil Gowda’s wedding, which reportedly defied lockdown restrictions.

Gowda got married to Revathi at a farmhouse near Bidadi in Ramanagara district. The farmhouse is three kilometres from Bidadi and 45km southwest of Bengaluru in the southern state.

Along with a link of the news story, Tandon tweeted: “Ok. Obviously poor souls are not aware that many in the country not being able to reach their families and are going hungry, while the rest are trying to help others override this crisis.”

“Wonder what was served in the buffet,” she added along with hashtags ‘Social distancing’, ‘Unheeded warnings’ and ‘VIP entitlement’.