Ranveer Singh Image Credit: Instagram/ranveersingh

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh says the coronavirus crisis has impacted him emotionally.

"I have been engaging this period of lockdown in quite different ways. In the first two weeks, it felt like something, then in the first month, then a month and a half and now it's been 2 months. So, I have been going through various phases," said Singh.

"Every time you wake up in the morning and read the news, read what is happening and it's a very grim scenario. It's disturbing, it's actually devastating to witness what is happening in this unprecedented pandemic to all our brothers and sisters not just in our country but across the world," the 34-year-old added.

The 'Padmaavat' actor, who went pretty silent on his social media platforms ever since the lockdown phase began, noted that he was taking it in his own "process."

"You know what the world is facing, this global crisis, that it really weighs down on you. So, I was going through my own process to - wrapping my head around it in a way that it has an effect on you emotionally, mentally. I don't think I was prepared to engage anyone or anything in public," the 'Simmba' actor said.

However, as a silver lining to the dark clouds, the 'Gully Boy' actor is trying to use the available time in the best ways.

"I'm staying home and making sure that I'm using this time in as positive a way as possible. Trying to be positive, trying to be optimistic, trying to find the silver lining, trying to see the brighter side of things as grim a scenario that it is. So, I also used this time to kind of hibernate and experience the joy of doing nothing. There is a charm to that as well," Ranveer added.

The 'Bajirao Mastani' actor, who, for the last few years was shooting back to back, giving many hits to the entertainment industry is using the social-distancing time to rejuvenate.

"I must say before this, life was moving at a very frenetic, at a very hectic pace. I felt I was a hamster on a wheel especially after Padmaavat, Simmba, Gully Boy. My workload in the past year, year, and half increased to a level where I was teetering to a level of burnout. I have lived this period being under the radar, off the grid as they say," the 'Gunday' actor said.

He added, "In a way this lockdown period has been well-timed for me. I get this time to introspect, to focus on myself. As actors you say you are the player and you are the instrument - this body that we have, this mortal vessel that we have - we are the players and this is our instrument."