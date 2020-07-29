He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation, actor says

Ranveer Singh Image Credit: IANS

Actor Ranveer Singh has launched a new hip hop artist, Devil The Rhymer, under his independent record label IncInk.

“He is a brilliant artist and a true poet of his generation. At just 21, he is definitely an artist who is set to take the centre stage in indie rap/hip hop industry of India,” Singh said of the rapper, whose real name is Abhay Prasad. “His flow is unique and matchless. He can spit like a machine gun in a manner unseen or unheard before. He stands out and his style is very striking.”

Prasad is the fourth budding talent Singh has launched after Kaam Bhari, Spitfire and SlowCheeta.

“We believe in him and it is a huge moment for [Singh’s partner] Navzar [Eranee] and me to present our fourth artist to the world,” the actor said.

Singh recalled: “Before I knew his name, I heard him rap. I was like who is that guy? Speed, depth and fearlessness at its highest expression. I want that feeling to be immersed in his artistry as a listener. I can’t wait for the drop!”

Speaking about his decision to expand his label by incorporating a new artist, Singh said: “Our passion project is a platform for budding musicians who we believe will change the music industry in the near future and the signing of Devil is one step forward in that direction.”

Singh’s label will also drop their latest song, ‘Mehfil-E-HipHop’. The track features all four talents of the label — Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, SlowCheeta and Devil The Rhymer.