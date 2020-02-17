They will compete in the finals of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’

Actor Ranveer Singh. Image Credit: IANS

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who is on a career high after his film ‘Gully Boy’ won multiple awards, gave a shout out to Mumbai-based dance team V.Unbeatable, who are finalists of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’.

The celebrated dancers chose the song ‘Tattad Tattad’ from Singh’s hit film ‘Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela’, the performance for which landed them a place at the finale.

“From the bottom of my heart, I am ecstatic that V.Unbeatables have made it to the finals of ‘America’s Got Talent’. This is unprecedented and I wish the team the best. What you have done on a world stage in such a spectacular fashion has won the hearts of all those in my country,” said Singh in Hindi in a video message.

“Dance your heart away,” he added.

The team said they had been struggling over the last seven to eight years to reach this point.

“It’s our one and last chance to show our parents that we can do something to make a career in dance,” the group told Gulf News tabloid. “We are giving it our best, and practising day and night. We are improving and implementing new creativity. We hope we can make our country and our audience proud, and win this title.”

“It’s a very proud moment for us, though at the same time we are nervous,” they added. “We are going to perform on the world’s biggest stage, in front of international judges for the first time. There is big pressure because we are representing our country on this platform. We have to make our parents’ dreams, as well as people’s dreams, come true. We can’t miss this chance.”