Mumbai: Just as we were about to be fatigued by Ranveer Singh’s unending wedding celebrations with Deepika Padukone this month, he’s back to business as usual in Bollywood with a new action caper ‘Simmba’.
Gulf News tabloid! was exclusively invited to its trailer launch in Mumbai on Monday where we witnessed an exuberant Singh exploding onto stage with his trademark vigour. He was accompanied by co-star Sara Ali Khan, director Rohit Shetty and producer Karan Johar.
“To be a hero in a Rohit Shetty film, you need to earn your stripes, you need to earn [it] by doing the right kind of work. For the longest time, my biggest wish was to do a film with him. It’s a dream come true,” Singh told reporters.
The trailer showcases the recently-married Singh as a swashbuckling larger-than-life police officer who’s happily corrupt. But the roguish cop has a change of heart when a young woman gets raped under his watch.
Unlike Chulbul Pandey, Salman Khan’s hit character in ‘Dabangg’, Singh’s moral compass is skewed. ‘He’s no Robin Hood in khakhi’ is one of the dialogues that was met with catcalls and whistles from the select audience invited to the trailer launch.
Asked if he was a ‘Simmba’ [lion cub] at home like he is on screen, Singh said: “You saw how I roared and exploded on the big screen like a majestic lion right. At home, I walk in like this,” while aping a diffident man with drooping shoulders.
Anything he said was met with roars of approval.
Director Shetty also told tabloid! that this is the first time that he is attempting a commercial film with a strong sense of right and wrong.
“The first 40 minutes of the film is a typical commercial film. The remaining film deals with a serious subject like rape,” said Shetty on the sidelines.
‘Simmba’ will release in the UAE on December 27. Read the full interviews in Gulf News tabloid! soon.