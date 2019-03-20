Stars’ respective roles in ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Raazi’ bag them top honours

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh on the Red Carpet of the Zee Cine Awards 2019 in Mumbai on March 19, 2019. (Photo: IANS) Image Credit: IANS

Actor Ranveer Singh has bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role accolade at the Zee Cine Awards 2019.

Singh won for his role as Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmaavat’.

After receiving it, the 33-year-old said that he was feeling “on top of the world”.

“Best Actor in a Leading Role! Zee Cine Awards,” Singh wrote on Instagram.

Actress Alia Bhatt received the Best Actor (Female) Viewers Choice Award for ‘Raazi’ and dedicated her win to the film’s crew and cast.

She tweeted: “It takes the best director, writers, crew, hair and make-up to make a Best Actor because you are nothing without your tribe. This is for Team ‘Raazi’, for [director] Meghna Gulzar and for all those who have given up their lives for us and our country. Thank you for all the love! Zee Cine Awards 2019.”

Actor Kartik Aaryan bagged the Best Actor in a Comic Role (Male) for ‘Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety’.

Expressing his happiness over the achievement, Aaryan posted a few photographs from the gala on social media.

In one, he can be seen standing along with his parents on stage while accepting the award.

For Aaryan, sharing the stage with his parents was a “priceless moment”.

Actress Katrina Kaif received an award for Best Supporting Actress. She was given the award by producer Boney Kapoor. Kaif even shared a glimpse from the award ceremony on her Instagram account.

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who is riding high on the success of ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’, won Best Supporting Actor (Male) for his role as Kamli in the biopic ‘Sanju’.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was honoured with Extraordinary Icon for Social Change.

The gala was hosted by Aaryan and Kaushal. Several celebrities such as Hema Malini, Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Kriti Sanon attended the award ceremony.

The Zee Cine Awards will air in the UAE on April 1 at 8pm on Zee Cinema.