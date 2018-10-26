Rani Mukerji-starrer Hichki has raced past the Rs1 billion (Dh50 million) mark in China since releasing on October 12, according to its production banner Yash Raj Films.

The film features the actress as a determined teacher who changes lives of her students from economically backward strata for the better while dealing with her own nervous system disorder Tourette Syndrome. According to the production house, audiences in the country have loved Mukerji’s acting.

“Good cinema has no language barriers and it connects with the hearts and minds of the audience. The success of Hichki in China proves just that,” Mukerji said in a statement. “We knew we had made a special film but for it to get so much love and acclaim from audiences across the globe is an extremely proud and humbling moment for all of us.”

She congratulated producer Maneesh Sharma and director Siddharth P Malhotra for “creating a gem of a film whose universal message of love has been melting the hearts of audiences in China now”.

Hichki was titled Teacher With Hiccup for its Chinese release. Rani had promoted the film extensively across leading Chinese cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.