The Bollywood rumour mill may be in overdrive with news of the upcoming nuptials of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, but there is one person who is denying any such wedding is taking place in April and that is the groom’s uncle Randhir Kapoor.
A day after Randhir Kapoor slammed stories about the couple tying the knot at the Kapoor family’s ancestral home in Chembur, a suburb of Mumbai, the veteran actor has now lashed out at those taking “liberties” over the couple tying the knot in the near future.
“I don’t know why people take such liberties with Alia and Ranbir. They are to get married in the RK house? I have heard no such thing. Not that I am aware of,” Randhir Kapoor told Bombay Times.
A day earlier, he told Hindustan Times a similar story, stating that if there was an April wedding with 450 guests at their home, someone would have informed him.
Meanwhile, conflicting stories claim that the couple is set to get hitched in April, while another set of stories claim they will only get engaged this month and will marry in Udaipur either in October or December.
In recent interviews, Bhatt herself has stated that she is fed up of answering questions about when she will marry Ranbir Kapoor.
The couple reportedly started dating in 2017 but made their relationship official a year later when they appeared together at the wedding reception of actor Sonam Kapoor. According to reports, they fell in love while working together on filmmaker Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming movie, ‘Brahmastra’. The first part of the big-budget film trilogy that releases on September 9.
Bhatt is currently on a career high following the February release of her film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, followed by her extended cameo in the recent ‘RRR’. Bhatt is also busy filming for Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh, while Kapoor has been shooting for Luv Ranjan’s untitled movie with Shraddha Kapoor.