The actor will next be seen in ‘Brahmastra’

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday posed for shutterbugs carrying a banana in his hand. A lot of videos are doings the rounds on the internet in which Ranbir is seen getting clicked by paparazzi before entering a soccer ground for practice session. And interestingly, more than Ranbir, it was the banana in his hand which caught the maximum attention. Reacting one of the videos, which has been shared by celebrated lensman Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a user wrote: "Fitness secrets." Image Credit: IANS

Actor Ranbir Kapoor on Sunday posed for shutterbugs carrying a banana in his hand.

A lot of videos are doings the rounds on the internet in which Kapoor is seen getting clicked by paparazzi before entering a soccer ground for a practice session. And interestingly, more than Kapoor, it was the banana in his hand which caught the maximum attention.

Kapoor’s banana antic has left his fans in splits.

Reacting to one of the videos which has been shared by celebrated lensman Viral Bhayani on Instagram, a user wrote: “Fitness secrets.”