Guests have begun arriving for the impending wedding of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Mumbai.
Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted arriving first to take part in the nuptials to be held at the Vastu building in Pali Hills in Mumbai this afternoon. Kareena chose to wear a blush pink sari, while Khan wore a superbly tailored short tunic in pink with white jacket.
The couple is expected to get married in the next few hours. By Bollywood standards, it's a low-key wedding since only 50 guests have been invited for their special day.
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a fuschia pink lehenga (full skirt) along with yellow embellished stole. Her daugher Riddhima wore a beige skirt along wtih emerald jewels.
Security has been beefed up at the residences of Kapoor and Bhatt in Mumbai, but this remains one of the most scrutinised weddings in Bollywood this year. Both Ranbir and Alia plan to take the pheras (ritual where you take rounds around a fire symbolising their union) soon.
They will host a lavish reception on April 17. Watch this space for more.