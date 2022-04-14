Congratulations are due to Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Reports claim that the pheraas (Hindu marriage ritual) is now complete and that the two stars are now wed. Several reports claim that it was an emotionally-charged intimate wedding, attended by close family and friends from both sides.
Earlier today, guests began arriving dressed in their finest Indian wear. Sweets were also distributed to the media camping outside their homes indicating that the nuptials went off well.
Ranbir's cousin Kareena Kapoor and her actor husband Saif Ali Khan were spotted arriving first to take part in the nuptials to be held at the Vastu building in Pali Hills in Mumbai this afternoon. Kareena chose to wear a blush pink sari, while Khan wore a superbly tailored short tunic in pink with white jacket.
The couple is expected to get married in the next few hours. By Bollywood standards, it's a low-key wedding since only 50 guests have been invited for their special day.
Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a fuschia pink lehenga (full skirt) along with yellow embellished stole. Her daugher Riddhima wore a beige skirt along wtih emerald jewels.
Security has been beefed up at the residences of Kapoor and Bhatt in Mumbai, but this remains one of the most scrutinised weddings in Bollywood this year. Both Ranbir and Alia plan to take the pheras (ritual where you take rounds around a fire symbolising their union) soon.
They will host a lavish reception on April 17. Watch this space for more.