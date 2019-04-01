Director’s last release was ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ based on politician NT Rama Rao

Director Ram Gopal Varma Image Credit: IANS

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced a biopic about the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her close aide Sasikala titled ‘Sasikala’.

Varma shared a poster featuring Jayalalithaa and Sasikala that read: “The story of a relationship set against merciless men, prisons and Mannargudi gangs. ‘Sasikala’. Love is dangerously political. A Ram Gopal Varma film”

He captioned the poster: “Happy to announce! Coming very soon!”

Details related to the film are still under wraps.