Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has announced a biopic about the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and her close aide Sasikala titled ‘Sasikala’.
Varma shared a poster featuring Jayalalithaa and Sasikala that read: “The story of a relationship set against merciless men, prisons and Mannargudi gangs. ‘Sasikala’. Love is dangerously political. A Ram Gopal Varma film”
He captioned the poster: “Happy to announce! Coming very soon!”
Details related to the film are still under wraps.
RGV’S last release is ‘Lakshmi’s NTR’ based on Telugu Desam Party (TDP) founder and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao’s second marriage with Lakshmi Parvathi and subsequent developments.