Actress Rakul Preet Singh will play late actress Sridevi in a upcoming biopic about actor and politician NT Rama Rao (known as NTR).

“I am truly honoured and excited to play the role of Sridevi ji in NTR biopic. When I was approached for that role, I asked the makers that they really think [about whether] I can pull it off because she is the first Indian female superstar. She was such a fine and legendary actress,” Singh said.

“I was feeling really scared hoping that I will be able to do justice to it but there is a sense achievement as well because if the makers thought that I can play her role then, I will give my best for the film,” she said.

The biopic is based on the life of superstar NT Rama Rao. Actress Vidya Balan has reportedly been roped in to play NTR’s wife Basavatarakam. The film will also star Bengali actor Jisshu, who will be seen portraying the role of filmmaker LV Prasad. He launched NTR in films in 1949 with Mana Desam.

Directed by Krish J, the film is being jointly produced by N Balakrishna, who plays the title role in the film, Vishnu Induri and Sai Korrapati.

Asked about the ongoing #MeToo movement in India, Singh said: “It’s very good that we have started this kind of movement but I think we have to draw lines when it comes to deciding what is right and what is wrong. Cases of attempt to rape and flirting cannot come in one bracket therefore, I hope genuine cases don’t get diluted as so many of cases are coming out in the open.”

The 28-year-old actress says she fully supports women who are coming out and sharing their stories.

“It’s great that women will be respected and there will be much cleaner and safer environment for women at their workplace,” she added.

In Bollywood, Singh will soon be seen sharing screen space with actor Ajay Devgn in Luv Ranjan’s upcoming production De De Pyaar De.

“There is another Hindi film which I have signed recently and it will be announced within a week. Apart from that, I am working in three Tamil movies. One of them will release in December and remaining two will release next year. There are two Telugu films as well which will release next year and one of them is NTR’s biopic,” she added.

De De Pyaar De is a romantic comedy by Akiv Ali, who will make his directorial debut.