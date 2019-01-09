Veteran actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan says he’s okay after undergoing surgery for throat cancer.
“I am feeling all right, thank you. Surgery is done and all is okay. God is great. I am going to be back home on Friday or Saturday,” he said in a message.
“Ever since the diagnosis, Rakesh ji has been upbeat, cheerful and not at all daunted by the setback,” a source close to the ‘Krrish’ filmmaker said. “He went into surgery with his wife, brother [composer Rajesh Roshan], son Hrithik and daughter Sunaina by his side and the surgery went smoothly. He is expected home by the end of this week.”
“I’ve always been a fighter and I believe in karma,” Rakesh had said in an earlier conversation. “I’ve always tried to do the right things in life. Somewhere I believe your deeds will be reflected in what you get in life. Setbacks, there will be, but I firmly believe God is watching over me and my family.”
Hrithik broke the news of his father’s diagnosis via social media on Tuesday before the senior Roshan went in for surgery. The family’s well wishers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, prayed for his good health.