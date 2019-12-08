Film is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg

The upcoming Rajkummar Rao-led film ‘Turram Khan’ has been renamed ‘Chhalaang’. The film’s lead actress Nushrat Bharucha took to Instagram to share the news.

“Same team, same movie, same release date... just a new name — Chhalaang! See you in theatres on 31st Jan, 2020!” wrote Bharucha.

‘Chhalaang’ is directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Ajay Devgn, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg. The film is slated to hit Indian theatres on January 31 next year. The film also features Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in a key role.