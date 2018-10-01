Krishna Kapoor, the widow of the legendary Bollywood actor Raj Kapoor, died on Monday, said a family member. She was 87.

“Regret to announce I lost my mother early this morning. She died peacefully,” her son Randhir Kapoor tweeted.

Krishna, who married Raj Kapoor in May 1946, is survived by her sons Randhir Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor, and daughters Ritu Nanda and Rima Kapoor-Jain.

She is also grandmother to Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film industry took to Twitter to express their shock and sorrow over the news.

“Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family,” tweeted Anupam Kher.

Director Madhur Bhandarkar also gave his condolences on Twitter, writing: “Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences,

May God give immense strength to whole family.”

Soha Ali Khan wrote: “I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family.”

Director-choreographer Farah Khan wrote: “Such sad news this morning.. the most beautiful lady of our industry Krishna Raj Kapoor passes away.. my heart goes out to the entire family.. Krishna Aunty may you rest in peace.”