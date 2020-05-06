The incident involving actress Meera Chopra's father took place in Delhi’s Police Colony

Priyanka Image Credit: Supplied

Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ uncle, and father to actress Meera Chopra, was robbed at knifepoint in Delhi’s Police Colony.

The ‘Section 375’ actress took to Twitter, where she shared that her father was out on an evening walk when this incident took place.

Actress Meera Chopra Image Credit: IANS

“My dad was taking a walk in #policecolony. 2 guys came in a scooter, showed knife and snatched his phone. This is how safe you claim Delhi to be,” she posted.

Later, Meera thanked the North Delhi police for taking quick action.