Trust Priyanka Chopra Jonas to take bold fashion risks on the red carpet.
At the recent British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards 2021 held in London, the actress ditched the traditional long gown for a red embroidered blazer that was left unbuttoned in the front. She paired the embellished jacket with white silky trousers and a dramatic strategically-placed turquoise pendant. She finished her look with a pair of black pumps and stained her lips with red. But her perfect accessory was her pop star husband Jonas, who played it safe in a Giorgio Armani tuxedo.
She later switched to a fish-cut black dress with a plunging neckline. A giant butterfly added a bit of drama to the black gown and her neat bun. The ‘White Tiger’ co-producer, whose film was nominated at the BAFTA in two categories including a Best Actor nod for Adarsh Gourav, took to Instagram to showcase her fashion choices.
On the work front, Chopra Jonas is currently shooting for the spy series ‘Citadel’, starring Richard Madden, and ‘Text for You’ with Sam Heughan, Celine Dion, Russell Tovey, and Omid Djalili. Priyanka will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.
She also has ‘Matrix 4’ and a film based on the life of Maa Anand Sheela in the pipeline.