Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra and her husband singer Nick Jonas pose during a photo opportunity at their wedding reception in Mumbai, India December 19, 2018. REUTERS/Prashant Waydande Image Credit:

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas says she is a terrible wife because she does not know how to cook.

Chopra made an appearance on ABC’s chat show ‘The View’, where she spoke about tying the knot with American pop-singer Nick Jonas, her featuring in his music video ‘Sucker’ and about her marriage.

“I can’t cook. I told him that when he proposed... I said, ‘listen, you are from a good Southern home, you are used to your mom making amazing food [but] you are not marrying that [type of] girl. I can’t cook,” Chopra Jonas said on the show.

The 36-year-old actress confessed that the only thing she knows how to make is eggs.

“I am a terrible wife in that sense. But the most amazing thing is that, when I told him ‘Babe I cannot cook,’ he said, ‘it’s alright babe, neither can I.’”

Chopra Jonas married Jonas last year in December in Rajasthan, India.

Talking about marriage, she said: “Marriage feels so different, it’s like the family you choose.”

Chopra Jonas also talked about featuring in Jonas brothers’s latest single ‘Sucker’. It also stars Kevin Jonas and his wife Danielle Jonas, as well as Joe Jonas and his fiancee and ‘Game Of Thrones’ star Sophie Turner.