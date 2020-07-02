The ink has barely dried on Priyanka Chopra’s lucrative multimillion dollar deal with Amazon Prime Video, aimed at creating television content, but the actress continues to inspire her colleagues as she adds more feathers to her cap.
Director Anubhav Sinha, of ‘Thappad’ fame, gave her a big shout out for re-inventing herself even when Bollywood tried to oust her seven years ago.
Around 2012, it was rumoured that Chopra was losing out on industry friends due to her personal relationship choices. But Chopra didn’t let Bollywood’s unofficial boycott stop her from scaling heights.
She remains one of Bollywood’s biggest cultural exports to the West as she made inroads with her music and later won hearts for her role in hit TV series ‘Quantico’.
“I am so reminded of a Bombay Time front page article that wrote her off saying how NO ONE would touch her from a barge pole. Yeah... No one can,” Sinha tweeted.
Chopra gave him nod and posted about her work philosophy in response to his cheeky tweet.
“Thappad nahi.. Kaam se maaro [Hit them with your work, not with slaps].. lol. Thank you @anubhavsinha for the support,” tweeted Chopra.
Actor Adhyayan Suman also pitched in by tweeting: “Keep inspiring us!!”
Chopra remains one of Bollywood’s top self-made stars and has always maintained that she has fought hard to remain relevant.
In many interviews, she has spoken out against heroes who threw her out of projects based on their whims and fancies.