Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Image Credit: Netflix

It appeared to be a storm in the proverbial teacup as visuals of a beaming Priyanka Chopra Jonas roasting her husband, singer-songwriter Nick Jonas, were beamed into millions of homes around the world, a day after the rumour mill went into overdrive that all was not well between the celebrity couple.

Priyanka also posted a clip from the ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’ on her Instagram page, posting a message about being a member of the famous family despite dropping the ‘Jonas’ name from her social media handles a day earlier, fuelling stories of a rift between the couple.

But any hint of a crack in their relationship was certainly not visible to viewers of the Netflix special that dropped yesterday, with Priyankagleefully taking potshots at Nick, along with his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, while also addressing the 10-year age gap between the couple in jest.

Her corresponding Instagram post took the same vein as she wrote: “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner. Perks of being a Jonas.”

Priyanka Chopra Nick Jonas wedding Image Credit: instagram.com/nickjonas

The post also silenced critics who took to social media to comment that the roast had been recorded earlier and did not reflect the current dynamic between them, with the actress still identifying herself as a Jonas.

On late Monday night, Priyanka caused fan frenzy when she dropped ‘Chopra Jonas’ from her handles and opted to go by the ‘Priyanka’ moniker on social media.

Even as the stories gathered steam, the actress went ahead and plugged in her character poster from ‘The Matrix Resurrections’, leaving it to her mother to respond to news media in India to rubbish the claims.

Priyanka and Jonas, who will be celebrating their third anniversary on December 1 after their romantic union in Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace, celebrated Diwali together earlier this month, hosting a party at their Los Angeles home, which saw John Legend and Chrissy Teigen on the guest list.

In 2019, Priyanka had spoken at length about taking on the ‘Jonas’ name during a chat with Jimmy Fallon on ‘The Tonight Show’. “I always wanted to add his name to mine because I feel like we’re becoming family, and I’m a little traditional and old-school like that. But I don’t take away my identity: he gets added to who I am.”