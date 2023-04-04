Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who recently stirred a controversy with her statement on how she was cornered in Bollywood by a certain set of influential people, has explained why she decided to speak up about it.
The actress said: "First, I spoke during the podcast about my journey across my childhood, teenage years, the initial phase of my career and eventually the incident that changed a few things for me."
She was speaking to the media on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific press conference for her upcoming sci-fi spy thriller series 'Citadel', where she plays the lead role opposite Richard Madden.
"I've had tumultuous times back then, but today, I feel confident to speak about it in the hope that people at large would take notice of it, empathise (with me) and understand where I'm coming from," Chopra Jonas said. "I felt it was a safe space for me to open up about the rocky patch in my professional journey."
'Citadel' is set to premiere on Prime Video on April 28.