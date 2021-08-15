Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas wore her Asian pride on her sleeves recently as she hung out with incredible actors such as Sandra Oh, Shangi Chi, Michelle Yeoh and Awkwafina in London.
Documenting the fun evening with a feel-good selfie, Chopra wrote: “When u get a seat at the cool kids’ table” along with hashtags Asian pride and queens.
She also tagged Awkwafina, Yeoh, and Oh in her post. These Asian women are making inroads into Hollywood with their compelling career choices.
While Awkwafina will be seen playing Katy and Michelle as Jiang Nan in the first Asian superhero film for the Marvel studio, Chopra is in London since last year. Chopra was last seen in ‘The White Tiger’ and ‘We Can Be Heroes’. She’s currently working on her Amazon Prime series ‘Citadel’, co-starring Richard Madden, and recently announced her comeback Hindi movie, Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.
Chopra Jonas was also spotted lunching with her mother and her husband in Notting Hill in London.