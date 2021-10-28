'Bunty Aur Babli 2' Image Credit: Supplied

Prime Video India has joined forces with India’s premier production house Yash Raj Films (YRF) for an exclusive licensing deal. As part of this agreement, the exclusive global streaming rights to four YRF films will be with Prime Video.

The eloquent slate includes films across genres, including much-awaited heist comedy ‘Bunty Aur Babli 2’ and Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt’s mega-action entertainer ‘Shamshera’, ‘Prithviraj Chauhan’ starring Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood and, Ranveer Singh’s big ticket family entertainer ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ that has a powerful social message.

Gaurav Gandhi, country head, Prime Video India, said: “At Prime Video, we are intently focused on bringing the biggest and best entertainment to our customers and this partnership with Yash Raj Films is the perfect demonstration of that commitment.”

Jayeshbhai Jordaar Image Credit: Supplied

“Over the last four years, we have been consistently bringing blockbuster movies to entertain audiences from the comfort of their homes and on a screen of their choice. The global digital premieres, four weeks after theatrical release, will not only delight our Prime members, but will also help significantly increase the reach and viewing base for these highly anticipated films — in India and around the world. Yash Raj Films is known to deliver some of the finest cinematic experiences to audiences, and we are super thrilled to partner with them for these films”, he added.

The deal further cements the association between Prime Video and Yash Raj Films, with Prime Video already securing some of the memorable YRF films like ‘Darr’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Silsila’, ‘Chandni’, ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’, and many more.

Akshaye Widhani, Senior Vice President, Yash Raj Films, added: “In Prime Video, we have found a partner that not only shares our vision of offering engaging cinematic experiences, but also provides global distribution to the best stories from the Indian entertainment ecosystem.”

“We are excited to ink this exclusive streaming deal with Prime Video, which will enable our upcoming titles to travel beyond geographies and add further value to Prime Video’s stellar content library,” Widhani concluded.