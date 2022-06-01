The Kolkata Police has registered a case of unnatural death in connection with the sudden demise of singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, on Tuesday night.

The singer fell ill while performing at an event in Kolkata on May 31 and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

The case has been registered at the New Market police station where the police was awaiting the late singer’s family earlier today.

According to the police, after getting the family’s consent and body identification process, an inquest and post-mortem will be conducted.

The mortal remains of KK will be handed over to the family after the postmortem. A probe into the matter is underway. Investigators are waiting for the preliminary report of the postmortem.

Vidoes of KK's final performance are doing the rounds on social media. He is survived by his wife and two children.

He is best known for his songs like ‘Zindagi Do Pal Ki’ from the movie ‘Kites’, ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ from the movie ‘Om Shanti Om’, and ‘Tadap Tadap’ from the movie ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’.

West Bengal Government has stated it will give a gun salute to singer KK. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday the gun salute will be given at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport, Kolkata.

Mourning the demise of KK, Banerjee posted on Twitter: “The sudden and untimely demise of the Bollywood playback singer KK shocks and saddens us. My colleagues have been working since last night to ensure that all requisite support is given for necessary formalities, his rites and to his family now. My deep condolences.”

A staff of Nazrul Mancha Auditorium in Kolkata, who was present during the live concert, told ANI that the venue was overcrowded and to disperse the crowd the bouncers sprayed foam.