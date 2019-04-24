Hollywood film was based on author Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel of the same name

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has signed on for the Hindi remake of American film ‘The Girl On The Train’..

“Hopping onto this thrilling ride. Excited to be a part of ‘The Girl On The Train’ official Hindi remake,” the 30-year-old actress posted on Twitter.

The psychological thriller will be produced by Reliance Entertainment. The Hollywood film was based on author Paula Hawkins’ 2015 debut novel of the same name.

Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO Reliance Entertainment said: “Not only is ‘The Girl On The Train’ one of the best psychological thrillers but also a heartwarming story of the female protagonist and her discovery of life.”

He added: “We have procured the rights of the book and the film, and will be adapting it from an Indian storytelling perspective.”

The as-yet untitled movie will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, who has previously helmed ‘TE3N’ starring Amitabh Bachchan.

“This Hindi-language adaptation of ‘The Girl On The Train’ is a first for Amblin and a testament to Paula Hawkins’ incredible book and our 2016 film,” said Jeff Small, President and Co-CEO, Amblin Partners.

In other news, Chopra has turned vegetarian. A combination of factors have propelled the ‘Kesari’ actress to make this shift in her lifestyle.

“Though I used to never really binge on meat, I have now become a complete vegetarian and the reasons are personal, spiritual as well as for health,” Chopra said. “I’m a big believer of energies and eating meat was just not sitting well internally with me and I decided to give it up.”

Chopra feels that a vegetarian lifestyle is best suited for her life and fitness goals.