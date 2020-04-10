Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya is all set to make his acting debut in the upcoming web film ‘Bamfaad’. But the Indian National Award-winning veteran actor always thought that Rawal junior would be a writer.

“The fact that he has signed a film as an actor came as a surprise to me. Aditya had an interest in writing. He is a very good scriptwriter. He writes dialogues and poetry, and I have seen how good he is as a writer,” Paresh said. “He went abroad and studied [writing], too. So naturally, I thought that he will write films. I did not know that the script he and the team of his film were working on over the past one month was actually his acting assignment! They were doing a workshop. But when I got to know it is his acting debut, I was pleasantly surprised.”

He added, about the cast and crew of his son’s debut project: “I know all these youngsters, and all of them are hard-working. Now that I know they put their heart and soul into ‘Bamfaad’, I really want people to love their work. My wish is not just for Aditya but the whole team.”

‘Bamfaad’ also features Vinay Varma and Jatin Sarma among others, and is set to release on ZEE5.

While the trailer has received positive feedback, what was his reaction to watching his son on screen?

“As a father, when I watched my son on screen, it was an emotional and overwhelming moment. I think he does not look like a debutant. His body language, expressions, dialogue delivery are all in control. He looks the part. He carried himself well as a character in the film. I appreciate that,” Paresh replied.