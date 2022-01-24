Author Taslima Nasreen, who tweeted her thoughts on surrogacy as feeding a ‘selfish narcissistic ego’ right after power couple Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas announced the arrival of their first baby through that method, clarified on January 24 that those tweets weren’t directed at that couple.

“My surrogacy tweets are about my different opinions on surrogacy. Nothing to do with Priyanka-Nick. I love the couple,” wrote Nasreen.

A day earlier, her tweet kicked up an online storm on social media with many believe that her tweet was insensitive and judgemental. However, the timing of her tweet making her stand on surrogacy known was suspicious.

In less than 24 hours since Chopra Jonas announced the happy news, Nasreen tweeted: “Surrogacy is possible because there are poor women. Rich people always want the existence of poverty in society for their own interests. If you badly need to raise a child, adopt a homeless one. Children must inherit your traits - it is just a selfish narcissistic ego.”

Taslima Nasreen at her residence in New Delhi

She also added: “How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?”.

While several social media users echoed her questions, many pointed out that opting for surrogacy is often propelled by medical concerns.

After her tweets sparked outrage, Nasreen also called out all those haters who were abusing her for stand on surrogacy.

"Pl [People] are abusing me for my comments on surrogacy.They claim it's my stone-age idea to not rent wombs for making babies.I suggest to adopt homeless children&to not exploit/invade poor women's body. Actually its a stone-age idea by any means to reproduce babies for following traits," she wrote on Twitter.

Actors including Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan have earlier conceived a baby through surrogacy. But it’s the first time that Nasreen has made her thoughts on the method of conception public.