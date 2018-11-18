Actress Neha Dhupia and her husband Angad Bedi were blessed with a baby girl on Sunday.
According to a statement issued by her publicist, Dhupia delivered the child early Sunday morning in Women’s Hospital in Mumbai, and both mother and child were “doing great”.
Dhupia and Bedi surprised everyone with their hush-hush wedding in May this year. They confirmed Dhupia’s pregnancy in August, a little more than three months after their wedding.
“Here’s to new beginnings... #3ofUs,” Dhupia had posted, sharing a series of photographs where the happy couple is posing, flaunting the baby bump.
In one of the images, Bedi is cradling the bump, and in one image, he is pointing at it.
The pregnancy announcement came after months of speculation, and several appearances in flowing and loose attire making the paparazzi wonder whether it was an attempt to hide the bump.
“Ha! Turns out this rumour is true,” Bedi had posted on Instagram while confirming the speculations.