Bollywood biopic ‘Thackeray’, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the late Shiv Sena political leader Balasaheb Thackeray, scheduled to release in the UAE cinemas on January 24 has been dropped from the viewing schedule across local theatres. Local cinema houses have also confirmed that the film will not be screening in the UAE as scheduled this week.
The politically-charged thriller, which also stars Amrita Rao in the lead, will still release in India as planned on January 25.
A statement from the UAE National Media Council is currently awaited.