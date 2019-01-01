It is a well-known fact of art house folklore that the temperamental Naseeruddin Shah had a very stormy time with the great Mrinal Sen when they shot ‘Genesis’ in 1986.
The veteran director died on December 30 due to age-related ailments.
“They were constantly at loggerheads about the treatment of the theme. While Shabana Azmi, Om Puri and MK Raina went along with Mrinalda’s vision, no matter how utopian, Naseer questioned and confronted Mrinalda constantly during shooting. They had heated arguments, while Shabana and Om watched mutely. By the end of the shooting, matters had come to a boil. And they had parted acrimoniously,” says a source from the ‘Genesis’ team.
To his credit, Shah doesn’t deny his differences with Sen.
In a short and heartfelt message, Shah said: “[Mrinal Sen] was one of very few filmmaker’s who refused to compromise till the end. It was my privilege to work with him — once very happily (in ‘Khandhar’) and once not so happily (in ‘Genesis’)! I’m grieved to learn of his passing away but was even sadder at his state of health in the last few years. He’s probably better off behind the big camera in the sky.”