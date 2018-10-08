Actor Nana Patekar on Monday cancelled a press conference where he was due to address the sexual harassment allegations levelled against him by actress Tanushree Dutta.

The media was informed about the cancellation by Patekar’s son Malhar.

The text message, sent out late on Sunday, read: “Just wanted to inform that there’s no press conference tomorrow... Will let you know about the further proceedings soon.”

The press conference was to be held for Patekar to address Dutta’s accusation of his misbehaviour on the set of a 2008 film.

In an interview in September, in the context of her opinion on #MeToo Movement and sexual harassment against women in Bollywood, Dutta spoke out her personal experience of facing it at the hands of Patekar on the set of Horn OK Pleassss in 2008.

Last week, Dutta also filed a written complaint over the issue at the Oshiwara police station.

“Nana Patekar’s behaviour was inappropriate towards me, he was on the set despite [the fact that] his work in the song was over. He grabbed me by the arm and pushed me towards him around on the pretext of teaching me how to dance,” read one part of the complaint.

For his part, Patekar has consistently denied the accusation.

In 2008 too, he had held a conference to dismiss the allegations.

Last week, on being confronted by the media, he said he had answered the questions about it 10 years ago.

“Jhooth toh jhooth hi hai (a lie is a lie),” Patekar said.