Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with Mumbai cruise drugs case, is not appearing before the agency on Monday due to some personal commitments.
Panday was supposed to appear before the NCB for the third round of questioning in connection with the investigation into the case on Monday.
The actor requested the agency for any further date as she cannot join the questioning due to some personal commitments.
However, NCB has accepted her request and the agency will fix any other date for a fresh summons.
The star was quizzed by the NCB on Friday for over four hours. She had been summoned by the agency on Thursday as well.
As per the NCB sources, during the questioning on Thursday, Panday denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road Jail and an accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.
“The chats recovered from Aryan Khan’s mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers,” NCB sources had told ANI.
“Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs,” sources added.
Panday is the daughter of Bollywood actor Chunky Panday; while Aryan Khan is the son of superstar Shah Rukh Khan.