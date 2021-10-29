The Bombay High Court has released a five-page order detailing the conditions on which it granted bail for Aryan Khan and two others who were arrested in the cruise drugs case.
“Each accused be released on bail on furnishing personal bond of Rs1 lakh with one or more sureties of like amount,” read the order according to The Indian Express.
The order also stipulated that Aryan, the son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, “shall not make any statement regarding present proceedings before the Special Court in any form of media.”