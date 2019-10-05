YouTube sensation Kusha Kapila is also a part of the horror anthology

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who recently featured in ‘Super 30’ and ‘Batla House’, has now bagged a role in filmmaker Karan Johar’s ‘Ghost Stories’.

Thakur on Saturday took to Instagram and shared the news with fans.

“This one’s really very special... Thank you Karan Johar,” she wrote alongside an image of a clapperboard.

YouTube sensation Kusha Kapila is also a part of Johar’s film.

‘Ghost Stories’ is an anthology of four short films directed by Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap and Dibakar Banerjee. This is the third time that the quartet is collaborating on an anthology project.

They previously co-directed the 2013 film ‘Bombay Talkies’ and the 2018 Netflix movie ‘Lust Stories’.