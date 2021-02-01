PM Modi addressed the 73rd episode of the 'Mann ki Baat' programme and the first episode of the year 2021 on Sunday. Hailing various departments and discussing many important events in the country, the Prime Minister also underlined the increasing participation of the country's women in different fields.
After Modi lauded the increasing participation of women , Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Kareena Kapoor have shared their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's messages of empowerment for women.
Deepika took to Twitter on Sunday night to share her support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann Ki Baat address. She retweeted excerpts from the PM's address on female empowerment and added her own thoughts to it.
Sharing the tweet, Deepika penned a powerful quote about bringing change in the world, by the India’s father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi and dedicated those words to the “incredible women" around the world.
"Be the change you wish to see in the world."- Mahatma Gandhi These words couldn't be truer for these incredible women and for every single woman around the world! #NariShakti #MannKiBaat @PMOIndia," she wrote as she shared the tweet by the Prime Minister.
Actor Kareena Kapoor also shared a post. "From flying non-stop commercial flights to taking part in Republic Day parades, women's participation is increasing manifold. Desh ki Beti today is fearless, courageous and an equal participant in nation-building activities," read her post. She added, "#WomenSupportingWomen #MannKiBaat #PMOINDIA"
Meanwhile, Modi praised the historic move by Air India of starting a direct flight between Bangalore & San Francisco that was flown by an all-women pilot team. They covered a distance of over 16000 kms and flew over the North Pole. Many other women achievers from several spheres of life were lauded by the PM in his address.